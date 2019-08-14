BroadwayHD Tributes Janis Joplin in Honor of Woodstock's 50 Anniversary

In celebration of Woodstock's 50th anniversary this coming Friday, BroadwayHD has a special Janis Joplin tribute planned for subscribers as well as the general public.

The service, which debuted A Night with Janis Joplin starring Tony-nominated Mary Bridget Davies earlier this year, is planning for this Friday:

The launch of a special playlist featuring Mary Davies singing in character Janis Joplin's set list from Woodstock 50 years ago. Fans will be able to enjoy three of the songs without being subscribed by simply visiting BroadwayHD.com. This includes "Try," "Summertime," and "A Piece of My Heart." This rocking playlist will be available until Monday.

A Facebook Live on Friday at 12p PST/3p EST with Mary Davies where she will answer questions from fans and maybe even sing a song, or three

A Night with Janis Joplin originally debuted on BroadwayHD in January and it is still available on the service for fans who want to celebrate Woodstock's 50th with the legendary singer/songwriter. The critically acclaimed performance was filmed in October 2018 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts using BroadwayHD's unique filming approach to translate live theater productions for streaming audiences and bring to life the Tony-nominated performance of Mary Bridget Davies in the role of Joplin.

More news and information on BroadwayHD can be found at broadwayhd.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You