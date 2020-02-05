BroadwayHD Launches Valentine's Day Playlist Including SHE LOVES ME, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, and More

BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service theater lovers, is giving subscribers the best reason to celebrate Valentine's Day all month long! In honor of the special holiday, the platform has pulled together a romantic playlist featuring adored shows from An American in Paris and Phantom of the Opera, to Romeo and Juliet and Kiss Me, Kate, which will debut on February 1.

Here is a rundown of some of the performances you can check out. Assets/Images, screeners, and additional information are available upon request:

An American in Paris

Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

Bye Bye Birdie

Relive the musical magic of BYE BYE BIRDIE, one of America's best-loved musicals. In this tuneful parody of Elvis Presley, Conrad Birdie is a wildly popular '50s rock-n-roll star. Conrad's manager, Albert (Jason Alexander) and his devoted secretary, Rosie (Vanessa Williams), arrange for Conrad to make a dramatic final appearance on "The Ed Sullivan

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME is a wildly inventive musical adventure that tells the story of a sleep-deprived single mom who struggles to balance her family and career as a video game music composer. Late one night, while posting a dating video, she receives an unexpected response from the polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922), one of the most iconic leaders of the 20th century. Shipwrecked and stranded on an iceberg in the Antarctic, Shackleton reaches across space and time to share his heroic journey with her. Against all odds, they discover that their greatest inspiration lies within each other.

Falsettos

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created under the specter of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle-class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

From Here to Eternity

Pearl Harbor, 1941, where the girls sing "don'cha like Hawaii", the men of G Company sing the blues, and where even on an army base, love and desire are never very far away. When the troubled Private Prewitt (Robert Lonsdale) falls for the kind hearted escort club girl Lorene (Siubhan Harrison), and when his platoon sergeant, Warden (Darius Campbell), embarks on a dangerous affair with his commanding officer's wife, Karen (Rebecca Thornhill), the lives of both men are set on a course they cannot control. As war approaches, the worlds of the four lovers and the soldiers of G Company are dramatically ripped apart.

Kiss Me, Kate

The first revival in nearly 50 years of the musical comedy masterpiece by composer Cole Porter and book writers Sam and Bella Spewack not only enchanted critics and delighted audiences, but went on to triumph as one of the biggest prize winners of the 2000 season. Taking its inspiration from Shakespeare, this hilarious romp recounts the backstage and on-stage antics of two feuding romances during an out-of-town tryout for a musical adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew. Sparkling with 18 classic Cole Porter songs including "Another Op'nin', Another Show," "Wunderbar," "So in Love," "Always True to You in My Fashion," "Too Darn Hot," and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" this is Broadway musical comedy at its irresistible best. Directed by Michael Blakemore, this Tony winner for "Best Revival" stars Brent Barrett, Rachel York (Victor/Victoria), Nancy Anderson and Michael Berresse as the squabbling couples whose offstage disputes entangle them with a pair of song-and-dance gangsters and a pompous U.S. army general.

Memphis

The 2010 Tony Award- winner for Best Musical, Memphis stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball. Captured live in performance at Broadway's historic Shubert Theatre with the Tony- nominated cast, this tale of love, ambition and the cultural revolution that changed music forever jumps off the screen and into your heart!

Romeo and Juliet

The digitally captured production of the 2013 Broadway revival of "Romeo and Juliet" stars Orlando Bloom and two-time Tony-nominated Condola Rashad. The production ran for 93 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre from September 19th to December 8th, 2013. It is the 36th time "Romeo and Juliet" has appeared on Broadway. Set in Verona, Italy, this is the tragic story of two star-crossed lovers. The Capulets and the Montagues have been engaged in an ancient feud that has been lost to time. However, when Romeo of the house of Montague and Juliet of the house of Capulet meet and fall in love, nothing can stop them from being together, not even death.

She Loves Me

BroadwayHD and Roundabout Theatre Company, in association with Ellen M. Krass Productions, Inc., are thrilled to bring She Loves Me back to our subscribers for on-demand viewing! On June 30, 2016, She Loves Me was the first Broadway musical ever to be LIVE STREAMED to the entire world.

Phantom of the Opera

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

Love Never Dies

Set 10 years after The Phantom of the Opera, the Phantom has escaped from Paris to New York where he lives amongst the joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. He has finally found a place for his music to soar; all that is missing is his love Christine Daaé.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You