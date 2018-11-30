BroadwayHD Celebrates the Holidays with the Debut of THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, BroadwayHD, in partnership with Guggenheim Entertainment, will debut a dazzling and fun performance of The MeshugaNutcracker! This full-length musical comedy features the wonderfully silly sensibilities of the folklore of Chelm (the fictional town of fools) underscored by an invigorating, Klezmer-ized orchestration of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite", now with original lyrics that celebrate Chanukah.

Judah Maccabee's celebration of the first Chanukah in the new state of Israel emerge with a genuine sense of wonder as the Chelmniks tell eight stories that pay tribute to the holiday. Add in dancing dreidels, singing sufganiot, and surprise guest stars and you have the perfect recipe for a holiday gathering. Some might call it crazy...we call it The MeshugaNutcracker!

Written and directed by Scott Evan Guggenheim, Shannon Guggenheim and Stephen Guggenheim, The Los Angeles Times called it "an enchanting festival of lighthearted GLEE and meaningful warmth."

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award® winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stageplays and musicals captured specifically for multiplatform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world's best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

