BroadwayCon Will Host Casting Director and Writer Jen Rudin's CONFESSIONS OF A CASTING DIRECTOR Panel With Guest Actor Bhavesh Patel

BroadwayCon 2020 will host an exclusive panel with award-winning casting director Jen Rudin and Broadway actor Behaves Patel. The panel will take place Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3 p.m and is open to all BroadwayCon attendees. The panel features a lively chat based on Rudin's book Confessions of a Casting Director (HarperCollins) with audition stories from a casting director's perspective and Patel's experiences as a Broadway actor.

Tickets for the event are on sale at BroadwayCon/register.

Jen Rudin is an award-winning casting director who began her over thirty-year career in show business as a child actor at age eight. As a casting executive at the Walt Disney Company, Jen conducted extensive talent searches all over the United States, identifying and hiring actors who went on to star on Broadway in The Lion King, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid and in beloved Disney movies like The Incredibles, The Princess and the Frog, Chicken Little and Brother Bear. Her company, Jen Rudin Casting, casts projects in New York and Los Angeles. Confessions of a Casting Director is now a popular podcast. To listen to Jen's podcast and order a copy of Confessions of a Casting Director, visit https://jenrudincasting.com/podcast



Bhavesh Patel has starred on Broadway in The Nap, Present Laughter opposite Kevin Kline and in the original cast of the Tony-winning War Horse at Lincoln Center. Off-Broadway credits include Indian Ink at Roundabout and A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Public's Shakespeare in the Park. He was featured opposite Matthew McConaughey in the film Gold and has recurred or guested on all the major NY TV series including The Good Wife, Madam Secretary, New Amsterdam, The Mysteries of Laura, Bull, Blue Bloods and White Collar.





