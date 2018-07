Broadway on TV: Idina Menzel, Josh Groban, & More for Week of July 2, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 2, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Idina Menzel, Josh Groban, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, July 2nd:

Jane Krakowski - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Josh Groban - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert (Rebroadcast)

Matt Bomer - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon (Rebroadcast)

The Cast of SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon (Rebroadcast)

Tuesday, July 3rd:

Idina Menzel - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Wednesday, July 4th:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Patricia Clarkson - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

John Stamos, Chita Rivera, Jimmy Buffett, The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, & Renee Fleming - PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

Thursday, July 5th:

Jeff Daniels - THE LATE LATE SHOW WIITH James Corden (Rebroadcast)

Jim Parsons - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon (Rebroadcast)

Alan Cumming - THE VIEW (Rebroadcast)

Friday, July 6th:

Mark Ruffalo - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden (Rebroadcast)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

