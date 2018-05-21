Broadway on TV: Audra McDonald, Andrew Garfield, Zachary Quinto, & More for Week of May 21, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of May 21, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Audra McDonald, Andrew Garfield, Matt Bomer, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, May 21st:

Matt Bomer, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

The cast of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Zachary Quinto, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Audra McDonald, THE TALK & THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Tuesday, May 22nd:

Andrew Garfield, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Wednesday, May 23rd:

Cristin Milioti, LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY

Carol Burnett, THE TODAY SHOW

Thursday, May 24th:

Kelsey Grammer, THE TALK

Jane Lynch, THE TODAY SHOW

Laurie Metcalf, WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Friday, May 25th:

Taye Diggs, THE TALK

