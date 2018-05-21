Broadway on TV: Audra McDonald, Andrew Garfield, Zachary Quinto, & More for Week of May 21, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of May 21, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Audra McDonald, Andrew Garfield, Matt Bomer, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, May 21st:
Matt Bomer, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
The cast of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Zachary Quinto, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Audra McDonald, THE TALK & THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
Tuesday, May 22nd:
Andrew Garfield, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Wednesday, May 23rd:
Cristin Milioti, LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY
Carol Burnett, THE TODAY SHOW
Thursday, May 24th:
Kelsey Grammer, THE TALK
Jane Lynch, THE TODAY SHOW
Laurie Metcalf, WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Friday, May 25th:
Taye Diggs, THE TALK
Photo Credit: Walter McBride