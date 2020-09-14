Broadway for Racial Justice Launches Casting Training Program Led by BIPOC Casting Professionals
The deadline to apply for the 9-week program is September 21.
Broadway for Racial Justice has launched a nine-week training program led by BIPOC casting professionals, giving applicants information of how the world of casting works, and helping to pinpoint the areas where change is needed within the profession for further BIPOC representation.
The program will not only compensate the trainers, but provide a stipend to the applicants that are accepted into the program.
Applicant Requirements:
- College experience taken into consideration, but not required
- Familiarity with IMDB Pro
- Proficient in Google Suite, Microsoft Word and Excel, iWork, etc.
- Strong Communication skills
- Excellent organizational skills, Attention to detail, and initiative
- A desire to create deep systemic change pertaining to racial inequities within the casting profession
- Willingness to listen, learn, and unlearn practices that are rooted in a white supremacy.
The deadline to apply is September 21.
