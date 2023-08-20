Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66

The actor passed away from a "long-standing pulmonary issue."

By: Aug. 20, 2023

According to various reports, Broadway and television actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away from a "long-standing pulmonary issue." He was 66 years old. 

Ron Cephas Jones is best known for his Emmy-winning, and three-time nominated, performance as William on the hit series, This is Us. Ron's other acclaimed television work includes starring opposite Octavia Spencer in Apple’s thriller drama series, Truth Be Told. Ron can also be seen in Hulu’s Looking for Alaska; as the scene-stealing inspiration for Dolemite in the Netflix film opposite Eddie Murphy; and in Lisey’s Story opposite Julianne Moore for Apple. His other powerful television work includes Luke Cage, Mr. Robot, and The Get Down.

With Second Stage Theater, Ron appeared in Clyde's on Broadway (Tony and Drama Desk nomination), the acclaimed production of Between Riverside and Crazy at the Kiser and in Wildflower at 2ST Uptown. His many other stage credits include Of Mice and Men (Broadway), Prometheus Bound (Getty Villa), Head of Passes (Steppenwolf), Hurt Village, Two Trains Running (Signature); Titus Andronicus, Satellites (NYSF); Ajax (ART); As You Like It, The Tempest (BAM/Old Vic London); The Overwhelming (Roundabout); The Wooden Breeks (MCC); The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (Alliance); Richard III (Public Theater, NY); The Exonerated; Othello (Royal Theatre, London); Our Lady of 121st Street; Jesus Hopped the A Train (LABryinth); Storefront Church (Atlantic Theater). He got his start performing at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and was a long-time member of LAByrinth Theater Company.

Cephas Jones is the father of Hamilton original cast member Jasmine Cephas Jones. 



