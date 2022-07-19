Broadway Will Continue Optional Mask Policy Through August

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of Broadway theatres in New York City will continue their mask optional policy through August and until further notice. Consistent with New York City and State recommendations, audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks in theatres.

