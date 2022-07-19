Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Will Continue Optional Mask Policy Through August

Consistent with New York City and State recommendations, audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks in theatres.

Jul. 19, 2022  

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of Broadway theatres in New York City will continue their mask optional policy through August and until further notice. Consistent with New York City and State recommendations, audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks in theatres.

Read about current Covid policies for each Broadway show HERE!

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.



