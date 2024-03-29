Broadway Veteran Louis Gossett Jr. Passes Away at 87

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of stage and screen actor Louis Cameron Gossett Jr., who died today, March 29, 2024 in in Santa Monica, California. He was 87 years old.

Born in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City, he had his stage debut at the age of 17. In 1953, Gossett starred in the Broadway play Take a Giant Step. In 1955, he returned to Broadway in The Desk Set. Gossett played the role of George Murchison in A Raisin in the Sun in 1959. The play received rave reviews and won best play at the New York Drama Critics' Circle.

His other Broadway credits included: Tambourines to Glory (1963), Golden Boy (1964), The Zulu and the Zayda (1965), My Sweet Charlie (1966), Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights (1968), Murderous Angels (1971), Chicago (2002).

In 1977, Gossett appeared in the popular miniseries Roots, for which he won Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards.

In 1982, for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman, he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and became the first black actor to win in this category.

At the Emmy Awards, Gossett continued to receive recognition, with nominations for The Sentry Collection Presents Ben Vereen: His Roots (1978), Palmerstown, U.S.A. (1981), Sadat (1983), A Gathering of Old Men (1987), Touched by an Angel (1997), and Watchmen (2019). He won and was nominated at other ceremonies including the Golden Globe Awards, Black Reel Awards, and NAACP Image Awards. Gossett is also well-known for his role as Colonel Chappy Sinclair in the Iron Eagle film series (1986-1995).