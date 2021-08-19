Broadway Trivia League Returns With New Events

From the people who brought you Broadway Trivia League present....Broadway...Trivia ...League!

They are back! Ellyn Marsh and Brett Thiele created Broadway Trivia League as a way for the Broadway Community to have a post show trivia night! Teams of actors, crew, merch, orchestra and locals made teams and played for cash and tons of prizes. And they are doing it again!

Before the Covid19 pandemic the league brought 100+ players together, weekly, for laughs and healthy competition. They then took to online/zoom play during the pandemic, but they ARE BACK IN PERSON! At a new Venue- Dolly Verden (302 west 51st street)

The league will resume Tuesday Aug 31 at 8pm (times may change as shows open) where teams of (up to) 6 can compete in general knowledge Trivia- everything from sports, to history, music and pop culture.

To play : show up with a team (or come solo and we can put you with a team) $5 to play or $20 for team of 6...all money is split for CASH prize for winners! Special Trivia menu and drink specials will be available.

Come play!

Visit: https://www.instagram.com/broadwaytrivia/?hl=en