Broadway To Dim Its Lights In Memory Of Award Winning Writer Thomas Meehan

The Broadway community mourns the loss of multiple Tony Award® winner Thomas Meehan, who passed away on Monday, August 21st at age 88. The marquees of Broadway theatres in New York will be dimmed in his memory on Wednesday, August 30th, at exactly 7:45pm for one minute.

Mr. Meehan won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for Hairspray (2003), The Producers (2001), and Annie (1977). He received a Tony nomination for Cry-Baby (2008). He also wrote or co-authored the book for such musicals as: Rocky (2014), Chaplin (2012), Elf (2010), Young Frankenstein (2007), Bombay Dreams (2004), Ain't Broadway Grand (1993), and I Remember Mama (1979). His works have had several Broadway revivals and many national tours.

"Thomas Meehan was a key collaborator on some of the most memorable productions in recent Broadway history. His work brought deeper meaning and complexity to well-known characters. Audiences all over the world will continue to be delighted and engaged with his stories and his words in years to come," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues."

A frequent contributor to The New Yorker magazine, Mr. Meehan also wrote for television and film including numerous made-for-television movies, specials, and awards shows such as: "Hairspray Live!," "Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas," "1984," "Annie: A Royal Adventure!," "A Child's Garden of Verses," and "Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man" for which he won the Emmy Award. His films included: Spaceballs, The Producers, To Be or Not to Be, and more.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Joseph and Katherine; stepchildren, Carrie, Eric and Christopher; six grandchildren; and brother, John.

