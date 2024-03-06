Broadway Stars Pay Tribute to Linda Balgord

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, veteran stage actor Linda Balgord has passed away at the age of 64. Following the news of Balgord's passing, members of the Broadway community have posted in memory of her incredible life & career.

Sharon Wheatley, who performed with Balgord in Cats, wrote, 'Because for all of the wonderful things she was, to so many (including me) she was that rare talent who was built to bring down the house.'

Linda Balgord is a Drama Desk nominee for her role in the The Pirate Queen. Balgord is a two-time Helen Hayes Award recipient. She received a Jefferson Award nomination for her portrayal of Norma Desmond in the national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

Donna Murphy– who shared the stage with Balgord during her Broadway debut in Passion– wrote, 'he was a lustrous & warm presence to share the stage with. She was also incredibly kind, extremely funny & smart, and filled with integrity.'

Her notable Broadway appearances include playing the iconic role of Grizabella in the final cast of Cats on Broadway. In 2008, she appeared in the acclaimed revival of Gypsy as standby to Patti LuPone in the role of Mama Rose.

Ron Bohmer, who starred opposite Balgord in Sunset Boulevard's 1st National Tour, shared a clip of the two, alongside the caption: 'I still haven't found the words...She was just a phenomenon.'

Her other Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera, The Pirate Queen, La Cage aux Folles, and Passion.

Her Off-Broadway credits include Death Takes a Holiday, Myths and Hymns, Jerry Springer The Opera in Concert. She has been seen in the national tours of Aspects of Love and The Phantom of the Opera.