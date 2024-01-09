Broadway Sessions Continues With HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns for a new season at The Green Room 42 on January 18th! The evening will feature cast members from the groundbreaking hit, How To Dance In Ohio.

Cast members scheduled to perform include Desmond Edwards, Marina Jansen,  Ashley Wool, Haven Burton, Ayanna Thomas, Nick Gaswirth, Amelia Fei, Christina Sastre, Collin Hancock, Marina Pires, Liam Pearce, Imani Russell, Martin Sola, Conor Tague, Hunter Hollingsworth and Madison Kopec

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway!  All after Broadway curtains come down. This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!! Shows take place twice monthly on Thursday night’s at The Green Room 42 at 10pm. Doors open at 9:15. Reservations can be made at Click Here.

All tickets are only $22. There is no minimum. Latercomers and walk in’s are welcome. Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. 

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms. Past performance videos are available on the popular YouTube channel www.youtube.com/bwaysessions.




