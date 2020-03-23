Broadway Rewind: Watch Will Chase, Terrence Mann, Julia Murney & More Rehearse for LENNON in 2005!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge continues Broadway Rewind with a jam-packed, star-studded look at the kickoff of the 2005- 2006 Theatre season. It includes Bernadette Peters, Yoko Ono, Amanda McBroom and Brooke Shields.

We start things off with taking a look at the Broadway musical Lennon, about the life of one of the greatest rock icons of all time John Lennon, which featured a stellar cast, including Will Chase, Terrence Mann, Mandy Gonzalez and Julia Murney. The show never found an audience. Many people had asked to do musicals about Lennon and his music in the past, so I asked Yoko Ono, why she said 'yes' this time. 'It's a fantastically beautiful idea. John was always saying that we are all one. And he hated racial prejudice. He hated the situation of the battle between the sexes and all of that. This all very beautiful. We are putting bi-gender and mixed races in the show'.

Up next, was a special treat to be serenaded by Two Time Tony award winner Bernadette Peters with the song 'With So Little To be Sure Of' from her second Live Carnegie Hall Album, 'Bernadette Peters: Sondheim Etc., Etc. Live at Carnegie Hall- The Rest of It'. Bernadette told me, ' There was only so much I could fit on the first CD, so while I was in 'Gypsy', I was thinking, Gee, that night was a such a great night, I would love to put out a companion piece and is there enough there?, and there was'.

Watch the full episode below!





