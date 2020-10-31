Broadway Rewind: Something Wicked This Way Comes When MACBETH Returns to Broadway

Today we rewind to 2013...

Today we rewind to 2013, when Macbeth returned to Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, where it ran for 60 performances. Directed by Jack O'Brien, it starred Ethan Hawke as Macbeth opposite Anne-Marie Duff as Lady Macbeth, with Bianca Amato, Richard Easton, Brian d'Arcy James, Jonny Orsini, Daniel Sunjata, Malcolm Gets, John Glover and Byron Jennings.

Widely considered to be one of Shakespeare's darkest and most powerful tragedies, this production marked the play's 47th Broadway revival since it was first performed in 1768.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

