Broadway Rewind: Rob McClure Sings 'I Love Betsy' and More from HONEYMOON IN VEGAS
Today we rewind to 2014...
As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!
Today we rewind to 2014, with rehearsal footage from Honeymoon in Vegas, including Rob McClure's performance of 'I Love Betsy!' The musical, which played for 93 performances at the Nederlander Theatre, starred Tony Danza, Rob McClure, Brynn O'Malley, David Josefsberg, Nancy Opel, and more. Honeymoon in Vegas tells the story of Jack Singer (Rob McClure), a regular guy with an extreme fear of marriage, who finally gets up the nerve to ask his girlfriend Betsy (Brynn O'Malley) to marry him. But when they head to Las Vegas to get hitched, smooth talking gambler Tommy Korman (Tony Danza), looking for a second chance at love, falls head over heels for Betsy. What happens next is anybody's bet!
Below, watch highlights from the show's rehearsals!
