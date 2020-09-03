Broadway Rewind: Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad Bring ROMEO AND JULIET Back to Broadway

Today we rewind to 2013!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2013 for the latest revival of Romeo and Juliet. The classic play opened on September 19 the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it ran for 93 performances. The cast included Orlando Bloom (in his Broadway debut), Condola Rashad, Christian Camargo, Brent Carver, Chuck Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell, and Corey Hawkins.

While Romeo and Juliet is the most famous love story of all time, this production - directed by five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux - marked the first time in 36 years that the play has been produced for Broadway.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

