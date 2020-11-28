Broadway Rewind: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Gets Ready to Return to Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2017, when Once On This Island was getting ready to return to Broadway. Once On This Island opened on December 3 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, where it played for 457 performances. Directed by Michael Arden and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, it starred Hailey Kilgore, Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell and Lea Salonga and more.

Once on this Island is the Broadway musical celebration that sweeps us across the sea to a small village-where, in the aftermath of a great storm, a joyous new life begins. It is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune, guided by the island gods, sets out on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Below, watch as the cast gets ready for Broadway!

