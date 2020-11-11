Broadway Rewind: NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Cast Performs at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Today we rewind to 2016...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Summer in NYC means just one thing to Broadway fans- the return of Broadway in Bryant Park! Of course, along with Broadway, the series is paused this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy performances from past seasons.

Today we flashback to 2016, when Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 performed on the Bryant Park stage. Dave Malloy's musical played off Broadway before opening in 2016 at the Imperial Theatre, where it played for 336 performances. The cast featured below includes Denée Benton, Lulu Fall, Scott Stangland, and more!

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre, the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

Watch below as the original company performs "Prologue," "Charming," and "No One Else" and click here for even more performances from Broadway in Bryant Park.

Related Articles