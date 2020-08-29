Broadway Rewind: Michael Arden and Company Bring THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME to the Stage!
Today we rewind to 2015!
As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!
Today we rewind to 2015, when the La Jolla Playhouse production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame transferred to Paper Mill Playhouse. Featuring a score by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the production was directed by Scott Schwartz and starred Michael Arden, Patrick Page, Ciara Renée, Andrew Samonsky and Erik Liberman.
Based on the Victor Hugo novel and featuring music from the animated Disney film of the same name, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a dramatic retelling of the famous love story on a grand scale, with a lush, emotionally rich score.
Below, watch as the cast gives a special sneak peek of the show before previews began!
