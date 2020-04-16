Broadway Rewind: Cyndi Lauper Makes Her Broadway Debut in THE THREEPENNY OPERA

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

'This episode of Broadway Rewind is a look at a legend, a classic and a musical poet,' says BroadwayWorlds' own Richard Ridge. 'I got to chat with Cyndi Lauper who was making her Broadway debut in Roundabout's production of The Threepenny Opera, than I dropped by the opening of the new production of Jacques Brel starring Robert Cuccioli, but it started off downtown at the now defunct Actors Playhouse to catch up with an icon I had always wanted to meet, T.V. and cult film star Adrianne Barbeau, who was starring as the legendary Judy Garland in a one woman show 'The Property Known as Garland' written by her husband Billy Van Sant.

Up next it was a look at The Threepenny Opera, which was part of the 40th season of Roundabout. It had a stellar cast led by Alan Cumming, Jim Dale, Ana Gasteyer and Cyndi Lauper, who told me what the music meant to her, 'It's great music and these are the original arrangements that Kurt Weill originally did with the same instrumentation. I get to actually sing with a harmonium. That's great.'





