Broadway Podcast Network Debuts Docu-Podcast FINDING FIRE ISLAND

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the new docu-podcast, “Finding Fire Island,” which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the New York City theater community. Episodes are now available on BPN.FM/FINDINGFIREISLAND or wherever you get your podcasts.

Queer history has often been told through the lens of loss and disappearance, but Fire Island has transcended that to survive as a stunning fantasy world and cultural touchstone. “Finding Fire Island” takes its listener behind the curtain of the mystique, legends and lore of the LGBTQ+ communities (Cherry Grove and The Pines) from folks who experienced their evolution from the 1950s to today.

The series features Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, the iconic DJ Lina Bradford, screenwriter Paul Rudnick (Sister Act, The First Wives Club), Brian Moylan (Vulture, author of The Housewives), Zach Stafford (former editor-in-chief of The Advocate, Tony Award winner), cabaret director Ben Rimalower, and Cherry Grove legends Bob “Rose” Levine and Thom “Panzi” Hansen.

“Finding Fire Island” is created and executive produced by writer, producer and native New Yorker, Jess Rothschild. Since 2019, Jess has published and hosted the podcast “Hot Takes & Deep Dives,” centered on queer pop iconography and New York City culture. Jess has received acclaim from The Huffington Post and The New York Times for her interviews with Rosie O'Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Mizrahi, Melissa Etheridge, Roxane Gay, Mario Cantone, The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken, Fran Drescher and more. Jess Rothschild was a founding writer for the largest independent LGBT website still in existence – Autostraddle – from 2009-2013.

Of “Finding Fire Island,” Jess Rothschild shares: “As a native New Yorker, Fire Island was intrinsically formative to my identity as a gay person. As my obsession with the history and culture of Cherry Grove and The Pines intensified over the years, I began collecting interviews with notable Fire Island figures, past and present. While working on this project, I realized that this is one of the rare pieces of media about Fire Island from the perspective of a woman.”

“We're thrilled to welcome Jess Rothschild and the podcast 'Finding Fire Island' to the Broadway Podcast Network! The epic stories, influential storytellers and fascinating Fire Island lore will capture our audience completely,” Dori Berinstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Broadway Podcast Network, said.

Comedian / actor Matt Rogers adds: “The thing about Fire Island is, it itself is such a story, but when you go, it becomes part of your story.”

Comedian / musician Margaret Cho notes: “It's important to create art about Fire Island which really memorializes the history and the important figures. There are so many stories to tell from the island as this legendary queer mecca.”

To listen to “Finding Fire Island,” visit BPN.FM/FINDINGFIREISLAND or wherever you get your podcasts.



