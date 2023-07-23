Broadway Podcast Network BroadwayCon Events to Feature Danny Burstein, James Monroe Iglehart, and More

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) has announced the network's star-studded line-up of live podcast programming at BroadwayCon, July 21-23 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square.

The weekend of programming will include live recordings of BPN's top podcasts, including The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales; E-Ticket to Broadway, hosted by David Alpert, The Art of Kindness, hosted by Robert Peterpaul; The Dramatists Guild Presents: Talkback, hosted by Christine Toy Johnson; It's Time to Meet the Muppets, hosted by Fergie Philippe; Why I'll Never Make It and Closing Night, hosted by Patrick Oliver Jones; The Wrong Cat Died, hosted by Mike Abrams; Dear Multi-Hyphenate, hosted by Michael Kushner; Take A Bow, hosted by Eli Tokash; and Women of Tomorrow, hosted by Laura Bell Bundy.

Guests include Tony Award winners Danny Burstein (MOULIN ROUGE!, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF) and James Monroe Iglehart (ALADDIN); Tony Award nominees Lilli Cooper (THE COTTAGE, POTUS), Grey Henson (SHUCKED, MEAN GIRLS), and L Morgan Lee (A STRANGE LOOP); along with Jelani Alladin (FROZEN), Maria Bilbao (SWEENEY TODD), Sharon Catherine Brown (JEKYLL & HYDE), Linedy Genao (BAD CINDERELLA), Director Taylor Haven Holt, Ashley D. Kelley (SHUCKED), Alli Mauzey (KIMBERLY AKIMBO), Marla Mindelle (TITANIQUE), Jake Pederson (PARADE), Playwright Sandy Rustin (THE COTTAGE), Hank Santos (CATS National Tour), Jonalyn Saxer (BACK TO THE FUTURE), Alexandra Silber (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), Dana Steingold (THE COTTAGE, BEETLEJUICE), Salisha Thomas (ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME) and psychotherapist Rachel Wright.

The current live podcast schedule is as follows. Podcast hosts and their guests are subject to change through July 23, 2023.

Friday, July 21st

11:15am-12:15pm

Survival Jobs, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo

Join the hosts of Survival Jobs: A Podcast Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo as they welcome three busy and booked acclaimed actors who made their Broadway debuts during the 2022-2023 season on the insightful and engaging panel, “The Journey to Your Broadway Debut”. We will get a glimpse into their artistic journeys from working survival jobs to make ends meet to getting representation, the audition process and booking their first Broadway gig. You don't want to miss this panel full of inspirational stories, advice for performers and pulling back the curtain on the Broadway Experience. Panelists include Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Maria Bilboa (Sweeney Todd) and Jake Pedersen (Parade)!

Saturday, July 22nd

10:00am-11:00am

It's Time to Meet the Muppets, hosted by Fergie L. Philippe

Join "The Muppet Show" mega-fan Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (ALADDIN, HAMILTON) to discuss the intersection between The Muppets and Broadway.

11:15am-12:15pm

E-Ticket to Broadway, hosted by David Alpert

Put on your mouse ears and get ready to enjoy your favorite Broadway stars chatting about all things Disney Parks in this live recording of the “E-Ticket to Broadway”podcast! Join host David Alpert as he and his Broadway pals, Grey Henson (SHUCKED, MEAN GIRLS), Allie Mauzey (KIMBERLY AKIMBO, WICKED), and James Monroe Iglehart (ALADDIN, HAMILTON), share their favorite stories from the happiest places on Earth, and join in on the fun as they put Disney Parks attractions up against each other in a March Madness-style bracket.

12:15pm-1:15pm

Why I'll Never Make It & Closing Night, hosted by Patrick Oliver Jones

It's a podcast double feature! First, a captivating discussion with Jelani Alladin (FROZEN, HERCULES), as he takes us on a journey through his career, sharing stories, challenges, and triumphs on stage and off. Then go behind-the-scenes of performing on Broadway with the esteemed Sharon Catherine Brown (JEKYLL & HYDE, DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES).

1:15-2:15pm

The Lights of Broadway Show Cards Trading Meet-Up

Mix, meet, and trade your The Lights of Broadway Show Cards with fellow Broadway fans!

2:30pm-3:30pm

Dear Multi-Hyphenate, hosted by Michael Kushner

Getting paid for your art is important. More and more artists are finding ways to grow their theatrical passions and turn them into lucrative experiences. How? Through multi-hyphenating! Join Tony Award Nominee L Morgan Lee (A STRANGE LOOP), Marla Mindelle (TITANIQUE!), Alexandra Silber (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF) and psychotherapist Rachel Wright to learn how some of your favorite movers and shakers create their own work opportunities.

3:45pm-4:45pm

The Art of Kindness, hosted by Robert Peterpaul

Do you love the process of being in rehearsal and creating a story with your fellow artists? Join Tony Award Nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Broadway's Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Director Taylor Haven Holt (Back to the Future) and "The Art of Kindness" podcast host Robert Peterpaul as they discuss how to make the rehearsal process a more positive, safe and successful place for artists to thrive.

5:00pm-6:00pm

The Dramatists Guild Presents: Talkback, hosted by Christine Toy Johnson

Pull back the curtain to discover the highs and lows of what it means to create theatre and foster community in the complex landscape of American storytelling. Join host Christine Toy Johnson with Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (MOULIN ROUGE, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF) to delve into in-depth conversations about the intricate facets of navigating and sustaining a life in a theatre that strives to make room for everyone.

Sunday, July 23rd

10:00am-11:00am

The Wrong Cat Died, hosted by Mike Abrams

After seeing CATS the Musical for the first time in July of 2016, host Mike Abrams was filled with a whirlwind of emotions. He was amused, confused, and a little angry. Almost exactly three years later when the 2019 CATS movie trailer came out, Mike had enough. It was time to speak his truth – Grizabella was the wrong Cat to Die at the Jellicle Ball. In this podcast, Mike interviews Hank Santos (CATS National Tour) and Jonalyn Saxer (CATS Broadway revival, BACK TO THE FUTURE), and Rachael Joyce-Anderson (The Theater Lovers) to explore the backstories of the Jellicle characters, all to make a case for why they were more worthy to ascend to the Heaviside Layer than Grizabella.

11:15am-12:15pm

Women of Tomorrow, hosted by Laura Bell Bundy

Tony Award Nominee Laura Bell Bundy (LEGALLY BLONDE) chats with THE COTTAGE co-star and fellow Tony Nominee Lilli Cooper (TOOTSIE, POTUS) about the causes that matter to her and what it's like to start a family while working on Broadway.

12:15pm-1:15pm

The Theatre Podcast, hosted by Alan Seales

In the new Broadway comedy, THE COTTAGE, the true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel. Join Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (LEGALLY BLONDE), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (TOOTSIE), and Dana Steingold (BEETLEJUICE), along with playwright Sandy Rustin, to chat about the making of the uproarious new American comedy.

Take a Bow, hosted by Eli Tokash

As a showbiz kid, host Eli Tokash knows what it's like to balance childhood normalcy and the demands of starring on Broadway, Television, and Film. Join Eli and Salisha Thomas (ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME) as they walk audiences through life in the entertainment industry, through the experience of a “child star.” This special live podcast is presented by the Broadway Podcast Network.

Listen to the special live episodes from BroadwayCon and BPN's entire network of podcast programming on BPN.FM or wherever you get your podcasts.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house.

About BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From July 21-23, 2023, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the New York Marriott Marquis to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2023 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information, please visit BroadwayCon.com.