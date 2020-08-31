Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Performers Create Times Square Project, Bringing Dance, Energy and Creativity to Times Square

Times Square Project was created by Jena VanElslander.

Aug. 31, 2020  

ABC7 has reported on a group of Broadway performers who have safely come together to bring movement and uplifting energy back to Times Square. The Times Square Project was created by Jena VanElslander, whose Broadway credits include King Kong and more.

She shard:

"Broadway is dark but we are out there in Times Square, there is so much light, and hope, and energy. For a moment you forget Broadway is dark,"

Check out a video below!

?New York City is vibrating a little higher after giving Times Square one last dose of life for a few weeks!. . . A total of 51 dancers have been a part of #TSQProject over the last 10 weeks. The strength, courage, hope, light and love we've shared, both together and outward, has lifted spirits, ignited souls and brought a moment of joy to so many hearts. . . THANK YOU to every performer who has helped breathe life and energy back into our beautiful City. We are still here, we are stronger together, and we will be back. . . . I DO NOT OWN THE RIGHTS TO THIS MUSIC ?'Empire State of Mind' - @aliciakeys . . . Join the movement: DM @jenavanel . . . . #tsqproject #reunite #refuel #reinspire #reignite #togetherness #unitythroughmovement #courage #bravery #soulmedicine #wehavetocometogether #healingvibrations #pandemic2020 #socialjustice #blacklivesmatter #hopeforabettertomorrow #bringtheenergyback #savethearts #artheals #timessquare #onelove #broadway #broadwaycommunity #westand #strongertogether @timessquarenyc @secret_nyc

A post shared by Jena VanElslander (@jenavanel) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT

Abby Jaros, a dancer in Hamilton shared:

"Times Square Project is the reuniting of a very loving, passionate, artistic, group of people,"

Within weeks, Times Square project grew to almost thirty dancers.

"TSQ Project is breathing life and energy and hope back into New York City even though the lights are down on Broadway," said Van Elslander.


