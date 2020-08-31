Broadway Performers Create Times Square Project, Bringing Dance, Energy and Creativity to Times Square

Times Square Project was created by Jena VanElslander.

ABC7 has reported on a group of Broadway performers who have safely come together to bring movement and uplifting energy back to Times Square. The Times Square Project was created by Jena VanElslander, whose Broadway credits include King Kong and more.

"Broadway is dark but we are out there in Times Square, there is so much light, and hope, and energy. For a moment you forget Broadway is dark,"

Abby Jaros, a dancer in Hamilton shared:

"Times Square Project is the reuniting of a very loving, passionate, artistic, group of people,"

Within weeks, Times Square project grew to almost thirty dancers.

"TSQ Project is breathing life and energy and hope back into New York City even though the lights are down on Broadway," said Van Elslander.

