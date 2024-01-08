Broadway Performer and Symphony Clay Founder Monette McKay Collabs With HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Star On Opening Night Gifts

Broadway performer Monette McKay, whose credits include Come From Away, Memphis, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mamma Mia!, has launched small batch ceramics business, Symphony Clay. Recently, McKay collaborated with her former Come From Away co-star and current How to Dance in Ohio star Caesar Samayoa on custom opening night gifts for the show's company.

McKay said of the project, "It was truly such a blessing and so much fun to create custom pieces that not only will last a lifetime for each individual but also has a special specificity tied to this moment that they are sharing over at the Belasco. The collaboration has given my business liftoff!"

She continued, "Hopefully, producers or fellow artists, in the coming seasons may want to collaborate on custom opening night (or anniversary, or closing night) gifts for their companies that would not only support and uplift a woman-owned, black-owned, eco-friendly and local company but also be a community celebration. Clay heals me and I have dreams of being that healing and harmonious presence in all the dressing rooms, if I'm not in one myself."

See photos and videos of the collab here: