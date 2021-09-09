Broadway On Demand to Host Special Panel Presentation of THE GUYS to Honor First Responders and 20th Anniversary of September 11

Broadway On Demand has announced an exclusive panel presentation to honor first responders everywhere and the heroes of September 11th. The Broadway on Demand event will bring together theatre artists from around the world to discuss the seminal play The Guys.

The event includes a panel discussion hosted by Ruthie Fierberg and featuring author Anne Nelson, along with first responders who have appeared in productions of the play and clips from productions around the world.

This will be available beginning at 5pm EST on September 11th through September 26th.

The Guys takes place less than two weeks after the September 11th attacks and New Yorkers are still in shock. One of them, an editor named Joan, receives an unexpected phone call on behalf of Nick, a fire captain who has lost most of his men in the attack. He's looking for a writer to help him with the eulogies he must present at their memorial services. Nick and Joan spend a long afternoon together, recalling the fallen men through recounting their virtues and their foibles, and fashioning the stories into memorials of words. In the process, Nick and Joan discover the possibilities of friendship in each other and their shared love for the unconquerable spirit of the city. As they make their way through the emotional landscape of grief, they draw on humor, tango, the appreciation of craft in all its forms-and the enduring bonds of common humanity. The Guys is based on a true story.

The event will be a fundraiser for The EMS FDNY Help Fund and is free to view at https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/first-responders/

EMS FDNY Help Fund can be found at https://www.emsfdnyhelpfund.com/