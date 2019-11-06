Broadway Meets Bowery Poetry Once Again in December
Broadway stars performing alongside performance poets on the world-renowned Bowery Poetry stage (308 Bowery) in the heart of the East Village. On Sunday, December 15, an encore showcase will take place building off the smashing success of the inaugural Broadway Meets Bowery Showcase combining the best talents from the glitziest Broadway houses with the best spoken word artists from underground stages all over NYC.
Watch recap video from original Broadway Meets Bowery Poetry
The Broadway side of the bill will feature performances by Abby C. Smith (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), Robert Taylor Jr. (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), Lauralyn McClelland (My Fair Lady), and others. The spoken word side of the evening will feature Women of the World Poetry Slam Champion Eboni Hogan (@ebonihogan), poet & playwright Timothy DuWhite, author Jon Sands, Katya Zinn (@zinnvisibleink), and more. The night will be emcee'd by longtime PoetNY open mic host Mason Granger.
All proceeds go to benefit Bowery Arts and Science, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that operates Bowery Poetry.
Doors open at 7pm, with performances beginning promptly at 8pm. Advance tickets are $25 dollars before Dec 1st ($40 after Dec 1st), available now at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4416847
BUY ADVANCE TICKETS: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4416847
Bowery Poetry presents a weekly open mic series at the famous Bowery Poetry Club in New York City. A division of Bowery Arts and Sciences, the non-profit organization runs in-house workshops, themed open mics, music, film screenings, and other poetry-adjacent arts and community events. For more information, please visit www.bowerypoetry.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to smash-hit musical Beetlejuice from Warner Bros. Theatr... (read more)
Meet the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Now in Previews on Broadway!
You oughtta know that Jagged Little Pill is officially in preview son Broadway! The new musical is inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of A CHORUS LINE now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas!... (read more)
Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Will Lead WAITRESS in the West End
Waitress is delighted to announce that international bestselling artist Sara Bareilles who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical will be maki... (read more)
Alice Ripley Set to Star In Maltby & Shire's BABY in a Limited NYC Engagement
Out of the Box Theatrics' Founding Artistic Director, Liz Flemming announced today that Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley will lead the cast of a limited... (read more)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Announces Ticket Lottery and General Rush Policy
Producers of the new musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL have announced the details for the show's digital lottery and general rush policies, launching today, ... (read more)