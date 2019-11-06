Broadway Meets Bowery Poetry Once Again in December

Broadway stars performing alongside performance poets on the world-renowned Bowery Poetry stage (308 Bowery) in the heart of the East Village. On Sunday, December 15, an encore showcase will take place building off the smashing success of the inaugural Broadway Meets Bowery Showcase combining the best talents from the glitziest Broadway houses with the best spoken word artists from underground stages all over NYC.

Watch recap video from original Broadway Meets Bowery Poetry

The Broadway side of the bill will feature performances by Abby C. Smith (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), Robert Taylor Jr. (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), Lauralyn McClelland (My Fair Lady), and others. The spoken word side of the evening will feature Women of the World Poetry Slam Champion Eboni Hogan (@ebonihogan), poet & playwright Timothy DuWhite, author Jon Sands, Katya Zinn (@zinnvisibleink), and more. The night will be emcee'd by longtime PoetNY open mic host Mason Granger.

All proceeds go to benefit Bowery Arts and Science, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that operates Bowery Poetry.

Doors open at 7pm, with performances beginning promptly at 8pm. Advance tickets are $25 dollars before Dec 1st ($40 after Dec 1st), available now at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4416847

BUY ADVANCE TICKETS: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4416847

Bowery Poetry presents a weekly open mic series at the famous Bowery Poetry Club in New York City. A division of Bowery Arts and Sciences, the non-profit organization runs in-house workshops, themed open mics, music, film screenings, and other poetry-adjacent arts and community events. For more information, please visit www.bowerypoetry.com.





