Broadway Makers Return To New York To Raise Funds For Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS

This weekend, the Broadway Makers Alliance (BMA) will mark its sixth year by returning to the heart of the theater district for a special celebration at the Broadway Flea Market. The BMA, known for its unique Broadway-inspired creations, will unite with fans and raise vital funds for Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS.

Founded by Andrea Koehler, the Chief Coloring Officer behind Coloring Broadway, BMA emerged at BroadwayCon in 2018. Months later, it made its debut at Broadway Flea, a tradition that continues to this day.

"Broadway Flea is always a special event for us because we get to share the products we create with the fans we create them for AND we get to raise money for an amazing cause," says Broadway Makers Alliance Co-Founder Andrea Koehler.

Over the past six years, BMA has proudly contributed over $10,000 to Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the arts community.

At this year's table, theater enthusiasts can expect an array of Broadway-inspired merchandise, including coloring pages, pins, t-shirts, stickers, prints, program pockets, and a delightful selection of buttons. Broadway memorabilia and cherished Playbills will also be available for purchase.

Participating makers at this year's table include Coloring Broadway, Broadway Buttons, Applause Shop, Pinbill, The Broadway Broads, The Broadway Dietitian, Broadway Boxed Up, Little Shop of Broadway, and The POTUS Train (aka The Cunty Coalition).

Don't miss this opportunity to join in the celebration of BMA's sixth birthday, find unique theater treasures, and contribute to the essential work of Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. THE BMA table will be set up on 45th Street across from Juniors and Schubert Alley starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the Broadway Makers Alliance and its talented vendors, please visit www.broadwaymakersalliance.com.