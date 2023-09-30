Broadway Makers Return To New York To Raise Funds For Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS

THE BMA table will be set up on 45th Street across from Juniors and Schubert Alley starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 3 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

Broadway Makers Return To New York To Raise Funds For Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS

This weekend, the Broadway Makers Alliance (BMA) will mark its sixth year by returning to the heart of the theater district for a special celebration at the Broadway Flea Market. The BMA, known for its unique Broadway-inspired creations, will unite with fans and raise vital funds for Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS.

Founded by Andrea Koehler, the Chief Coloring Officer behind Coloring Broadway, BMA emerged at BroadwayCon in 2018. Months later, it made its debut at Broadway Flea, a tradition that continues to this day.

"Broadway Flea is always a special event for us because we get to share the products we create with the fans we create them for AND we get to raise money for an amazing cause," says Broadway Makers Alliance Co-Founder Andrea Koehler.

Over the past six years, BMA has proudly contributed over $10,000 to Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the arts community.
At this year's table, theater enthusiasts can expect an array of Broadway-inspired merchandise, including coloring pages, pins, t-shirts, stickers, prints, program pockets, and a delightful selection of buttons. Broadway memorabilia and cherished Playbills will also be available for purchase.

Participating makers at this year's table include Coloring Broadway, Broadway Buttons, Applause Shop, Pinbill, The Broadway Broads, The Broadway Dietitian, Broadway Boxed Up, Little Shop of Broadway, and The POTUS Train (aka The Cunty Coalition).

Don't miss this opportunity to join in the celebration of BMA's sixth birthday, find unique theater treasures, and contribute to the essential work of Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. THE BMA table will be set up on 45th Street across from Juniors and Schubert Alley starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the Broadway Makers Alliance and its talented vendors, please visit www.broadwaymakersalliance.com.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Inside Rehearsals with the Cast of Paper Mill Playhouses THE GREAT GATSBY Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals with the Cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's THE GREAT GATSBY

The cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald hosted a sneak preview yesterday, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event. Check out photos here!

2
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL Photo
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

ALL ROADS THEATRE COMPANY, Los Angeles's brand new Equity Theatre Company, announces principal casting for its fully staged and choreographed presentation of Jerry Herman's and Michael Stewart's beloved musical, MACK & MABEL In Concert, starring Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen as the title characters, with Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

3
Severe Weather Triggers NYC Travel Delays; Broadway Shows Will Play as Scheduled Photo
Severe Weather Triggers NYC Travel Delays; Broadway Shows Will Play as Scheduled

Heavy rain has led to flash flooding across the city, causing multiple subway lines to suspend service entirely, leaving many commuters stranded. 

4
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is This Sunday - Full Lineup Revealed! Photo
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is This Sunday - Full Lineup Revealed!

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will allow theatre lovers to discover theatrical treasures, attend starry meet-and-greets, and place their bids at unique auction experiences this Sunday. Get a rundown of all of the event information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. ConcertTony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert
Severe Weather Triggers NYC Travel Delays; Broadway Shows Will Play as ScheduledSevere Weather Triggers NYC Travel Delays; Broadway Shows Will Play as Scheduled
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is This Sunday - Full Lineup Revealed!Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is This Sunday - Full Lineup Revealed!
WICKED to Partner with American Girl, The Plaza Hotel, and More For 20th AnniversaryWICKED to Partner with American Girl, The Plaza Hotel, and More For 20th Anniversary

Videos

Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Video
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You