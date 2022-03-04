Broadway Makers Marketplace Extends Through the End of April

The Broadway Makers Marketplace as the producers announced today it will be extending following its 4-day extravaganza.

Broadway Makers Marketplace (BMM) is a unique shopping experience created For Broadway Fans, By Broadway Fans, offering direct access to some of the top Broadway vendors and makers of today. What initially started as a one night only virtual Broadway home shopping network event, has led to monthly shopping events and now a Pop-Up Shop. Currently, 37 small business artisans and industry professionals including several actors and stage managers have taken their love for Broadway and created their own line of Broadway inspired merchandise and handcrafted items and collectibles. From jewelry and candles to bags made from old theater curtains, even Broadway playbills and window cards, Broadway Makers Marketplace has something for every type of Broadway fan. BMM offers every theatre goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something truly unique. Located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th Ave Subway Station). The store is open daily from 11:00am to 7pm till the end of April but available 24/7 online at https://www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

The announcement of the Broadway Makers Marketplace extension comes following last weekend's Broadway Extravaganza, a four-day, 96-hour celebration of "All Things Broadway" featuring Fan Meet Ups, Broadway Trivia, Special Guests, Interviews, Live Performances, discounts and of course shopping! Some highlights from the Extravaganza include the Six and Waitress Fan Socials, daily singalongs and surprise appearances by Beetlejuice cast member Elliott Mattox; Donovan Louis Bazemore, Mari Diop, Evie Winter Lee and Jayden Theophile upcoming Nala and Simba in Disney's The Lion King and a very special video message from everyone's favorite "oldsie" John E. Brady. Other highlights included dinner in the Broadway diner featuring the Turnstyle Underground Market favorites - Frankie's Dogs on The Go, Doughnuttery, Blintz Box, Criollas Baked Empanadas, Down Under Premium Coffee, and House of Goutte.

The grand finale of the 4-day marathon was the Night of Stars Concert hosted by Carly Baker, a theatrical marketing major at NYU Gallatin and featured some powerhouse performances by fellow NYU Steinhardt students Audrey Dahlmeier, Milena Gravante Gunnells, Kat Lynch, Anya Maier, and Nasir Roper and Montclair State University's Duane Banks.

Broadway Makers Marketplace is unlike any other shopping experience; from the weekly "Broadway Underground" a series of events like Musical Mondays, Coloring Wednesdays, Theatre Thursdays, and Fan Day Fridays, to our virtual events and special guest appearances; you never know who you might run into at the Broadway Makers Marketplace!

Some notable Broadway Veterans include: Broadway Carolers: James Schneider, Annmarie Errico, Renae Baker and Dan O'Driscoll; Gary Adler (Altar Boyz, Avenue Q), Rob Berliner (A Hanukkah Carol), Charles Vincent Burwell (Bottle Shock), Ben Cameron (Wicked, Broadway Sessions), Alexis Carra (Wicked), Ken Cerniglia (Hadestown Dramaturg), Taylor Feldman (Pinkalicious), Ben Frankhauser (Newsies), Jordan Gelber (Avenue Q), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Fairycakes), Russell Harvard (To Kill A Mocking Bird), Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy ), Aaron Kenny (A Hanukkah Carol), James H. Kennedy (Kennedy Center), Brittney Mack (Six), Geoffrey Murphy (To Kill A Mockingbird), Shoba Narayan (Aladdin, Great Comet) , Andrew Norlen (Kinky Boots Tour), Jed Resnick (Avenue Q), James D. Sasser (Bottle Shock), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin), Joshua Turchin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, Trevor), Eleri Ward (MUNY's Wizard of Oz), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Chryssie Whitehead (A Chorus Line, West Side Story) and Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening, Waitress).

The Broadway inspired pop up features some of the most sought out Broadway makers & podcasters of today including: #BYOP, Alamode Magic, Alex W Draws, Broadway Bazaar, Broadway Boxed Up, Broadway Buttons, Broadway Cats, Broadway Dolls & Guys, Bway Boutique, Cid Roberts Studio, Cody L Hall Photography, Coloring Broadway, Curtain Up, EGT Creative, Essbee Productions, NNNJM Memorabilia, Ghostlight Jewelry, Jane Elissa Designs, Lexicon of Love Music Art, Little Shop Of Broadway, Little Shop of Rose Gold, Nailing Broadway, redesign Broadway, Scenery Bags, Scrunchies4theatre, Sparkle Designs, Stagedoor Candle Co., Stagelight Candle Co., The Colorful Geek, The Skivvies, Thespian Swag, Triple Threat Planner, What Fine Marble Art and When The Lights Are Bright Again.

Broadway Makers Marketplace is part of an ongoing effort to support small businesses and artists within the Broadway community. It began when a group of vendors got together to create a space where they could collaborate with their community, generate business, and connect with other theatre fans. Founded by Michael T. Clarkston and Andrea Koehler, Broadway Makers Marketplace is a place where everyone is welcome to share their passion for theatre while nurturing artistic talents in a diversity of applications.

For more information on our Broadway Underground event series or to shop online, visit https://www.Broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.