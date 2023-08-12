Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away

Jones was best known for the musicals The Fantasticks, 110 in the Shade, and I Do, I Do.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 2 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away

Tom Jones, best known for his work as the librettist and lyricist of The Fantasticks, which ran for 42 years off-Broadway, as well as other Broadway musicals including 110 in the Shade, and I Do, I Do!, has passed away. He was 95.

With Harvey Schmidt, Tom Jones wrote The Fantasticks for a summer theater at Barnard College. After its Off-Broadway opening in May 1960, it went on to become the longest-running production in the history of the American stage and one of the most frequently produced musicals in the world. Their first Broadway show, 110 in the Shade, was revived on Broadway in a new production starring Audra McDonald. I Do! I Do!, their two-character musical starring Mary Martin and Robert Preston, was a success on Broadway and is frequently produced around the country and the world. (One production, in Minneapolis, played for 22 continuous years with the same two actors in the leading roles.)

Watch Jones discuss The Fantasticks in the footage below:

For several years Jones and Schmidt worked privately at their theater workshop, concentrating on small-scale musicals in new and often untried forms. The most notable of these efforts were Celebration, which moved to Broadway, and Philemon, which won an Outer Critics Circle Award. They contributed incidental music and lyrics to the Off Broadway play Colette starring Zoe Caldwell, then later did a full-scale musical version under the title Colette Collage. The Show Goes On, a musical revue featuring their theater songs and starring Jones and Schmidt, was presented at the York Theater, and Mirette, their musical based on the award-winning children's book, was premiered at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut.

In addition to an Obie Award and the 1992 Special Tony Award for The Fantasticks, Jones and Schmidt were inducted into the Broadway Hall of Fame at the Gershwin Theatre, and on May 3, 1999 their stars were added to the Off-Broadway Walk of Fame outside the Lucille Lortel Theater.

On December 4, 2017 the York Theatre Company honored the musical theatre writing team of Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt in a "Fantastick" gala concert and award ceremony directed by Richard Jay-Alexander with music direction by Andrew Gerle. The 2017 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre was presented to the legendary team at the event held at the Asia Society, where they performed together for the last time before Schmidt's death in 2018.

Watch the performance below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Alum Walter Charles Dies at 78 Photo
Broadway Alum Walter Charles Dies at 78

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing in Walter Charles, Broadway alum, and staeg and screen actor. He was 78 years old.

2
Broadway Veteran Clifton Oliver Passes Away Photo
Broadway Veteran Clifton Oliver Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway veteran Clifton Oliver, who died yesterday, August 2, 2023.

3
Paul Reubens, Known For Playing Pee-Wee Herman, Dies at 70 Photo
Paul Reubens, Known For Playing Pee-Wee Herman, Dies at 70

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paul Reubens, known for his character of Pee-Wee Herman, has died at the age of 70. In 2010, Reubens brought The Pee-Wee Herman Show to Broadway production for a limited run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. It was recorded for an HBO special and released in 2011.

4
Broadway and Television Actress Inga Swenson Has Passed Away at 90 Photo
Broadway and Television Actress Inga Swenson Has Passed Away at 90

The actress best known for her role on the television show Benson and 110 in the Shade on Broadway, has passed away at the age of 90.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates The Launch Of Its First National TourPhotos: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates The Launch Of Its First National Tour
Taylor Louderman To Host WRITE OUT LOUD Vol. 5 At 54 BelowTaylor Louderman To Host WRITE OUT LOUD Vol. 5 At 54 Below
La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVELa MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE
SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony MasterworksSWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You