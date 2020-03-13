Broadway Licensing Offers Up Streaming Rights to Shows that Can't Perform Live

Broadway Licensing has secured approvals for live streaming over 400 plays from their Playscripts catalog.

In response to theatres around the country looking for alternatives to cancelling their productions due to COVID-19, Broadway Licensing has worked with their playwrights to approve one-time non-precedent setting approvals for live streaming their productions. Authors including Don Zolidis, Ian McWethy, Sean Grennan, Jon Jory and Laura Lundgren Smith have been a part of this unprecedented approval.

Licensees will be required to abide by strict protocols when utilizing this technology.

Playwright Don Zolidis said "I know that we're facing a lot of challenges right now, but I want schools and theatres to know that I am happy to work with you and your community to find a way to preserve as much of our theatre experience as possible."

For more information about Broadway Licensing/Playscripts, call (866) 639-7529 or email info@broadwaylicensing.com.



Broadway Licensing (www.broadwaylicensing.com) is a full service theatrical partner specializing in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Broadway Licensing services the Playscripts collection and Stageworks Productions, a development company committed to creating new musicals and plays.





