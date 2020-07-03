Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for a Very Red, White and Broadway Fourth of July!

Happy Fourth of July! On this very special day that we celebrate our nation's independence, we can't help thinking about some of our favorite songs celebrating America... as featured in Broadway musicals!

Kick off the holiday weekend with fifty of our favorite patriotic showtunes. From musicals about American history like Ragtime and Hamilton, to American anthems that come straight from the Broadway stage. Get ready to party like it's 1776!

Featured musicals include: Hamilton, Allegiance, 1776, Ragtime, Hello, Dolly!, Assassins, Rent, Holiday Inn, Songs for a New World, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Music Man, West Side Story, Rags, george M, Giant, Anyone Can Whistle, American Idiot, In the Heights, Hair, Working, and many more!

