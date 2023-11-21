Broadway Incusion Project Calls For Applicants For Q1 Of 2024

Open Jar Studios announced has revealed that applications are now being accepted for the next quarter of the BROADWAY INCLUSION PROJECT, offering free studio space and resources to projects created by under-represented artists. Applications are being accepted until December 15th, 2023 at www.openjarstudios.com/broadway-inclusion

In January 2021, Open Jar Studios launched the BROADWAY INCLUSION PROJECT to increase accessibility to professional resources to Black, Indigenous and other marginalized artists. Annually, the BROADWAY INCLUSION PROJECT grants up to 500 hours of studio space and resources to under-represented artists in order to develop or present new work, or even start new businesses.

"We are so proud to enter the 4th year of the BROADWAY INCLUSION PROJECT" said Jeff Whiting, CEO of Open Jar Studios. "This program was created to meet the needs of artists who were underrepresented, and we are thrilled to see so many of the previous Broadway Inclusion Project projects have since thrived!"

Previous awardees have included the Emmy Award winning film project Wild:These Walls Can Talk, Breaking the Binary, Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Storytellers' Lab, Boundless by Amita, Jagged Journey, Mixed Messages, Open Stage Project, Members of the Choir and others.

"Instead of giving us just a seat, The Broadway Inclusion Project gave us the whole damn table," said Rick Hamilton, director of Members of the Choir. "With a full cast and team made up of LGBTQ+ and/or BIPOC creatives, holding our auditions and rehearsals in an esteemed space like Open Jar Studios, heightened the optics of our production and as a result, the show was sold out before we opened and nominated for Best New Off-Off Broadway play.."

Each year, EIGHT PROJECTS are selected (two per quarter). Each selected project is awarded a credit for free studio time at Open Jar Studios, discounted print services from Bway Printing (Open Jar Studio's in-house theatrical printing service) and marketing exposure via Open Jar Studios's various social media platforms.

The selected project's complimentary studio time may be used for rehearsals, writing sessions, readings, developmental workshops, etc. Awardees receive an account credit for the amount of the awarded studio space, which can be used to book space for development during the awarded quarter.

Applications for the first quarter of 2024 are now being accepted until December 15th, 2023 at www.openjarstudios.com/broadway-inclusion

OPEN JAR STUDIOS - Located in the heart of the Theater District OPEN JAR STUDIOS features some of the largest studios in New York City for rehearsals, auditions, and support offices for productions of all sizes. Two 4,000 square-foot studios with 22-foot high ceilings make the space ideal for Broadway rehearsals. The large studios accompany a number of different-sized studios also suited perfectly for dance rehearsals, music rehearsals, production offices, and even costume fittings. Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the cultivation of the artist. https://www.openjarstudios.com/