Broadway Green Alliance Slates Fall 2017 E-Waste Collection Drive

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is sponsoring an e-waste drive for the theatre industry and fans on Wednesday, September 20th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Duffy Square (46th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway). The event is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans.

Past e-waste drives have garnered donations from the casts and crew of Broadway shows, numerous theatre organizations and theatre-related businesses, as well as theatre patrons on their way to Wednesday matinees.

In partnership with Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI), the BGA will recycle, repurpose, and properly dispose of electronic waste that is collected during the drive. You may bring: cell phones, copy machines, computer peripherals (mice, keyboards, wires, etc.), desktop computers, DVD players, fax machines, laptops, monitors, printers, storage media, and stereo equipment. You may also drop off iPods and we will donate them to the Broadway Alzheimer's iPod Project. For safety, we cannot accept any hazardous waste, including household appliances, lamps or bulbs, items containing mercury, and any bio hazardous materials.

Those unable to attend the drive can email green@broadway.org for more information on properly disposing of e-waste.

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices. The BGA (formerly Broadway Goes Green) was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and has become a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The BGA brings together all segments of the theatre community, including producers, Broadway and Off-Broadway theatres in New York and around the country, college drama programs, theatrical unions and their members, and related businesses. Working closely with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the BGA identifies and disseminates better practices for theatre professionals and reaches out to theatre fans throughout the country, and through alliances, internationally.

Follow the Broadway Green Alliance on Facebook at @BroadwayGreenAlliance; on Twitter at @BroadwayGreen; on Instagram at @BroadwayGreenAlliance; and on YouTube at @BroadwayGreenAlliance. Social media hashtags are #BGA and #BroadwayGreen.

Related Articles