Broadway Green Alliance Marks Earth Day With Virtual Performances by Rob McClure, James Snyder and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Broadway Green Alliance will launch Earth Week by joining the Earth Day Initiative and March for Science NYC for their Earth Day 50 Virtual Kick-Off on Sunday, April 19 from 3:30pm - 10pm ET. As part of the special live stream, members of the Broadway community will join via virtual performance, sharing songs and messages of activism. Earth Day 50 commemorates the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, with special guest appearances by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Bill Nye.

Broadway performers joining that event include the Company of Jagged Little Pill, Tony and Grammy nominee Beth Malone (Unsinkable Molly Brown, Fun Home), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Mara Davi (A Chorus Line, Smash), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening), and James Snyder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

David Alpert serves as the Creative Consultant, with Alex Trivane in Video Production.

Access to the stream is FREE and will be available through the Earth Day Initiative website: http://www.earthdayinitiative.org/virtual-kick-off

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we cannot show up in person, but we can digitally call for transformative action and healing for our planet," said Broadway Green Alliance Director Molly Braverman. "The theatre community's messages of hope and community are needed more than ever as we face two concurrent crises."

On Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the Broadway Green Alliance is supporting Broadway's youngest performers and their real life siblings in joining Earth Day Live, led by the Youth Strike Coalition.

Spearheading the virtual performance is Tony nominee Sydney Lucas (Fun Home), with participation from Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Brock Lucas, Oscar Williams (Fun Home), Cole Williams, Rowan Williams, Stone Williams, Arlo Williams, Poppy Williams, Zell Steele Morrow (Fun Home, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Madilyn Morrow (Matilda), Alexander Bello (The Rose Tattoo, Caroline Or Change), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King, Tina), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), Jeremy Villas (Kinky Boots), Nicky Torchia (The King and I, Kinky Boots), Jake Katzman (Kinky Boots), Sway Bhatia, Samuel Li Weintraub (Miss Saigon), Gregory Ye (Miss Saigon), Benjamin Ye (Miss Saigon), Bella Ye, Jace Chen (Miss Saigon), Jaxon Chen (Miss Saigon), George Holly Smithyman, and more.

Vanessa Brown serves as the Coordinator.

Access to the stream is FREE and will be available through the Earth Day Live website: https://www.earthdaylive2020.org/

The Broadway Green Alliance will close out Earth Week by joining Earth Love Festival by House of Yes for an "Upcycled Playbill Flower Craft Session," led by Sasha Pensanti. The session will be streamed on their website on Friday, April 24, 2020.

For more information on the green learning and craft sessions, visit www.broadwaygreen.com/greenquarantine for free, weekly #GreenQuarantine sessions hosted by the Broadway Green Alliance.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You