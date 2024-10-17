Broadway Dance Center Joins Harkness Center Healthy Dancer Initiative

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Dance Center is the newest studio to join the Harkness Center Healthy Dancer Initiative along with Gibney and Mark Morris Dance Center. APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN!

The HCHDI is a financial need-based program of the Harkness Center for Dance Injuries at NYU Langon Health that provides a cohort of professional dancers with free wellness workshops. The aim is to encourage a sound, holistic approach to self-care, aid in career longevity and offer subsidized classes at three of New York City's premier dance centers.

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Free professional development courses, injury prevention workshops at the three Centers, led by Harkness Center for Dance Injuries staff.

Free injury prevention workshops and check-in meetings at the four partner organizations as well as virtually.

$5 dance technique and somatic classes at Gibney, Mark Morris Dance Center, and Broadway Dance Center. Dancers may take up to 25 classes over the six-month term across the three centers. All adult drop-in classes are included.

Free Injury Prevention Assessment conducted by the Harkness Center for Dance Injuries.

Dancers are eligible based on financial need - gross household income is equal to or below 225% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) - and accepted by lottery into each six-month term. There are two terms each year.

APPLICATION DETAILS:

Six Month Term: January 2 - June 30, 2025

Application opens: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Application closes: Friday, November 15, 2024

Notification of acceptance: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Confirmation of acceptance: Monday, December 16, 2024

Visit our HCHDI web page for more details and how to apply.