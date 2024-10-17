Broadway Dance Center Joins Harkness Center Healthy Dancer Initiative

The HCHDI is a financial need-based program of the Harkness Center for Dance Injuries at NYU Langon Health.
Broadway Dance Center is the newest studio to join the Harkness Center Healthy Dancer Initiative along with Gibney and Mark Morris Dance Center. APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN!
The HCHDI is a financial need-based program of the Harkness Center for Dance Injuries at NYU Langon Health that provides a cohort of professional dancers with free wellness workshops. The aim is to encourage a sound, holistic approach to self-care, aid in career longevity and offer subsidized classes at three of New York City's premier dance centers.
Dancers are eligible based on financial need - gross household income is equal to or below 225% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) - and accepted by lottery into each six-month term. There are two terms each year.
Six Month Term: January 2 - June 30, 2025
Application opens: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Application closes: Friday, November 15, 2024
Notification of acceptance: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Confirmation of acceptance: Monday, December 16, 2024
Visit our HCHDI web page for more details and how to apply.
