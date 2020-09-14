Broadway Catch Up: September 14 - Carrie Hope Fletcher, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, and More!

Watch all of this weekend's videos below!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Carrie Hope Fletcher, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, and more!

Carrie Hope Fletcher sings from Cinderella!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's released the first song from his new musical - Cinderella 'Far Too Late', sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on the empty stage of Her Majesty's Theatre (home to The Phantom of the Opera).

Mandy Patinkin urges people to vote!

Mandy Patinkin took to Twitter, urging people to get involved with the upcoming election. He shared, "I'm so nervous about this election I'm making my own damn campaign videos. Please get involved! Join one of these orgs. Commit to volunteering. Get friends involved. Don't have any friends? That's ok, you can get involved twice as much! Just GET OUT THE VOTE! Links in bio #GOTV".

Audra McDonald discusses Black Theatre United!

Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald appeared on CBS This Morning today to discuss Black Theatre United, which seeks to create equality in the theater communities across the country.

Andrew Lloyd Webber gives an inside look at Her Majesty's Theatre!

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently gave a tour inside Her Majesty's Theatre, home of Phantom of the Opera in the UK, which is currently sitting empty due to the ongoing pandemic.

In the video, Webber shares, "This is the stage of Her Majesty's Theatre where Phantom should be playing. It will be playing, if I've got anything to do with it, as soon as possible."

Jewelle Blackman and Quentin Garzón perform 'Sure as the Sun Turns to Moon'!

Jewelle Blackman and Quentin Garzón have performed a rendition of "Sure As The Sun Turns To Moon" from Tarzan. The song features music and lyrics by Phil Collins.

