Broadway Catch Up: May 4 - Ben Platt, Jonah Platt, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lea Salonga, Lea Michele, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Ben Platt, Jonah Platt, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lea Salonga, Lea Michele, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Andrew Lloyd Webber wants fans to rewrite 'Stick It To The Man'!

For this week's Sunday Singalong, Webber is encouraging fans to write their own lyrics to Stick It To The Man from School of Rock! He played a bit of the song with some blanks, and fans can fill them in with their own renditions.

The Platt brothers sing 'Ahavat Olam'!

Ben Platt, along with his brothers Jonah Platt and Henry Platt, took to YouTube to post a beautiful arrangement of Ahavat Olam by Gabe Mann and Piper Rutman.

Lea Michele reveals her first pregnancy photo!

Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child! Lea and Zandy began dating in 2017, and tied the knot in California in 2019.

2013 London cast of A Chorus Line performs virtual rendition of the opening number!

In April, cast members from the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line joined forces for a virtual performance, A Chorus Line in Quarantine. Now, the 2013 London cast of A Chorus Line has done the same!

Lea Salonga chats with healthcare workers in the Philippines!

Salonga appeared in conversation with healthcare workers in the Philippines during The Call to Unite's global stream-a-thon.

UK touring company of Beautiful performs 'Feel The Earth Move'!





Related Articles