Broadway Catch Up: May 28 - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Cast, Josh Gad, Linda Lavin, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including The Drowsy Chaperone cast, Josh Gad, Linda Lavin, and more!

The Drowsy Chaperone cast members sing 'As We Stumble Along (Reprise)'!

The original Broadway and London casts of The Drowsy Chaperone have reunited in song for a virtual fundraiser! The performers came together to sing 'As We Stumble Along (Reprise)'.

Dan DeLuca and Ben Cook appear in the musical episode of The Invisible Things!

Dan DeLuca (Newsies) and Ben Cook (Mean Girls, Newsies) have teamed up for a special musical episode of The Field's new web series, The Invisible Things. What happens when the ghost of a genius drops in on Danny D and his friend, Benson (from the tiny door). Perhaps a musical number about zooming out to get a larger perspective on the way we see the world?

Josh Gad talks singing Frozen 2 with his daughters, and more!

Josh Gad was a guest on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about his role in the upcoming film Artemis Fowl.

During the interview, Gad talks about hanging out with his daughters and why they started singing a song from "Frozen 2" while on a walk. Gad also discusses playing Mulch Diggums in the new film Artemis Fowl, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 12.

Danielle Wade performs 'In My Own Little Corner'!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization released the tenth video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The video features Danielle Wade (Mean Girls) performing an acoustic take on "In My Own Little Corner" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. The stream was hosted by Laura Osnes.

Linda Lavin premieres Episode 6 of 'Yvette Slosch, Agent'!

Linda Lavin recently debuted a short video featuring a new character 'Yvette Slosch', created by Jazz violinist and collaborator Aaron Weinstein! She has just released the sixth episode featuring her new character!

