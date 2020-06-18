Broadway Catch Up: June 18 - Todrick Hall, Zachary Quinto, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Todrick Hall, Zachary Quinto, and more!

Todrick Hall judges the Todrick Hall TikTok Challenge!

After seeing Todrick's fantastic quarantine song and video "Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs," James Corden challenged members of his staff to create their own TikTok versions of Todrick's song. During last night's episode of The Late Late Show, Todrick joined James in judging their videos, picking a big winner.

Gwyneth Paltrow was a guest on The Tonight Show on Tuesday to talk about the second season of Netflix's The Politician, which she stars in alongside Ben Platt, Judith Light, and Bette Midler!

Paltrow spoke about working with co-star Ben Platt saying, "He's just so sweet and it's so nice to work with somebody who's so talented and passionate about what they're doing, and so nice when old ladies like me can't remember their lines. He's just adorable. And then he's always singing in the corner, so you always get a little inadvertent serenading by Ben Platt, which is really sweet."

Zachary Quinto shares his protesting experience!

Zachary Quinto was a guest on Tuesday's episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about the second season of NOS4A2, the AMC series he stars in!

During the interview, Zachary Quinto shares his experience protesting, telling Fallon, "The protest was ultimately, for me, so incredibly inspiring and so uplifting to see so many people coming together in the face of all of the other adversity that we've been dealing with for the past few months and the uncertainty of what it means to gather in that way."

The Boy From Oz original Australian cast reunites for 'I Go to Rio'!

As a 20th Anniversary Celebration, the Original Australian Company of The Boy from Oz reunited to go back to Rio! Watch below as the cast reunites to perform the show's joyous finale: "I Go to Rio".

Before The Boy from Oz arrived on Broadway with Hugh Jackman, the musical had its world premiere, directed by Gale Edwards, at Her Majesty's Theatre, Sydney, Sydney, Australia, on 5 March 1998 and toured Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, playing to over 1.2 million theatre patrons. It ran for a total 766 performances over two years. The production starred Todd McKenney as Peter Allen and Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett as Judy Garland, Angela Toohey as Liza Minnelli and introduced Mathew Waters as Young Peter Allen.

On Friday, June 19, Kate Hall & Gary Lynch and The Lisa Cleff Kurtz and Michael Kurtz Foundation, in association with Less Than Rent Theatre, will release the studio cast recording of American Morning, with book, music and lyrics by Timothy Huang.

The album, produced by Alexander Sage Oyen and Timothy Huang, will feature Josh Dela Cruz (Aladdin, Blues Clues), Raymond J. Lee (Once Upon a One More Time, Groundhog Day), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Between the Lines), Andrew Cristi (Moby Dick, Miss You Like Hell), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen), Allie Trim (Once Upon a One More Time, 13), Thom Sesma (Unknown Soldier, Sweeney Todd), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday), and Isabel Santiago (Giant, In the Heights).

