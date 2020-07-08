Broadway Catch Up: July 8 - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michael Feinstein, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michael Feinstein, and more!

Lin-Manuel Miranda breaks down how he created 'My Shot'!

Check out the great Lin-Manuel Miranda as he breaks down the songwriting process behind Hamilton's 'I Want' behemoth, "My Shot"!

Live with Carnegie Hall presents Michael Feinstein, celebrating the songs of Cole Porter!

"Cole Porter was not only a celebrated composer who penned many classic melodies, but he was also an accomplished lyricist at a time when the two roles were mutually exclusive. His most celebrated works include the Broadway hits Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate, as well as standards of the Great American Songbook like 'Begin the Beguine' and I've Got You Under My Skin.' Along with special guests Storm Large and Catherine Russell, Michael Feinstein revisits several of Porter's most beloved musical gems."

Ben Stiller and Amy Stiller chat on Stars in the House!

Stars in the House continued yesterday at 8pm with Ben and Amy Stiller honoring Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller.

Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen talk Sutton Foster, Dorothy Louden, and more!

BroadwayWorld's own Broken Records podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, are broadcasting "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August"- a twice-weekly half hour livestream show.

On this episode, Ben's "All Beef Patti" is Sutton Foster in Anything Goes and Daniel's "Who Do You Think You Are?" is Dorothy Loudon's "Two-A-Day". Tune in today, July 7 at 10:30am to watch live!

