Broadway Catch Up: July 29 - Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby, Ann Reinking, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby, Ann Reinking, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby sing a 'Something (For) Good' mashup!

The married stars of the Frozen tour are back in action! Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby recently played two, socially-distanced, outdoor concerts in Selbyville, Delaware, and performed a wickedly Rodgers & Hammerstein mash-up from music director Benjamin Rauhala. Watch below as they perform "Something (For) Good."

Ann Reinking visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge! Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Watch below as he chats with the great Ann Reinking! Watch as they chat about her latest project and reflect on her truly legendary career on stage and screen! Learn about The Wiz on It's the Day of the Show Y'all! Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about The Wiz! Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen talk Stephanie Lawrence and more on 'Tuesday, Thursday'! Today, Ben's "All Beef Patti" is Broadway's Jacobs and Schoenfeld Theaters and Daniel's Who Do You Think You Are is Stephanie Lawrence's "Rainbow High" (sorta).

