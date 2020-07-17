Broadway Catch Up: July 17 - Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tituss Burgess, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tituss Burgess, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker discuss their experience with COVID-19

Actors Equity Association has released a video in a new series, featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker discussing their experiences with COVID-19.

"While we are working diligently to establish safe and appropriate ways to get members back to work, it's important to remember that the reason these safety measures are so important is because the disease at the center of this pandemic is serious and potentially devastating," the video's caption reads.

Tituss Burgess performs 'Dance M.F.' for Netflix Pride!

Tituss Burgess has released his first piece of music aimed squarely at the dance music culture and this year's many unstoppable virtual pride celebrations.

Dance M.F. is a sultry sexy stomper of a track with an attitude that is certain to bring comfort and escapism to our currently socially distanced souls. This song is a love letter to all the party people who in spite of the pandemic, are still committed to "live their best lives", party on down and celebrate Pride safely while in lockdown.

Katie Rose Clarke talks Broadway on the podcast, Break a Bat!

Katie Rose Clarke steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 42 of Break a Bat! on the Broadway Podcast Network with host Al Malafronte.

Jordan Fisher and more are featured in the new trailer for Work It!

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Work It, starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Jordan Fisher, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Michelle Buteau!

In Work It, when Quinn Ackerman's (Sabrina Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

