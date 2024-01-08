Broadway Cares Sends $400,000 in Emergency Grants in Response to Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

These Broadway Cares grants consist of two $200,000 awards to Doctors of the World, and more.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Broadway Cares Sends $400,000 in Emergency Grants in Response to Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza As Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has sent $400,000 in emergency grants to organizations providing immediate, on-the-ground support to people in desperate need amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and across the Middle East.

 

These Broadway Cares grants consist of two $200,000 awards to Doctors of the World, a human rights organization providing emergency and long-term medical care to the world’s most vulnerable people; and the International Rescue Committee, an organization committed to responding to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helping communities survive, recover and rebuild.

 

“As those in Gaza continue to face seemingly endless devastation and loss, their rippling heartbreak resonates across the world and in our corner in the Theater District,” Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola said. “Broadway Cares is responding with action and compassion, providing food, water, fuel, quality health care, essential medicines and supplies to all caught in the tragedy of this conflict and so many families facing catastrophe.”

 

For more information on the organizations receiving emergency grants, visit doctorsoftheworld.org and rescue.org.

 

These emergency grants continue Broadway Cares’ history of action in the wake of natural disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and wildfires; national crises, like the Black Lives Movement, the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe v. Wade and the Pulse nightclub shooting; international conflict, such as the war in Ukraine; and other humanitarian catastrophes.

 

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS , the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

 

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

 

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/BCEFA.



