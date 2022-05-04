Broadway-Bound BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN Announces Extension at The Old Globe

The Old Globe has announced a one-week extension for the Broadway-bound musical Bob Fosse's Dancin', with choreography by Bob Fosse and direction and musical staging by Tony Award-winning choreographer Wayne Cilento (Broadway's Wicked and The Who's Tommy). The production, which opened last Thursday, is now extended through June 5, 2022 only. Bob Fosse's Dancin' will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets for the extension will be available starting Thursday, May 5 at 12:00 noon PDT. Tickets for all other performances are currently available at www.TheOldGlobe.org. The original Broadway production was created, directed, and choreographed by Bob Fosse. Bob Fosse's Dancin' is presented by The Old Globe, produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse and by special arrangement with Joey Parnes.

"Bob Fosse's Dancin' is as electrifying and exciting a show as any the Globe has produced in its history," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "From its first preview, audiences have been on their feet cheering the show's exuberance and celebrating the thrilling talents of the remarkable company of dancers onstage. We are delighted to give more San Diegans the opportunity to enjoy this special show, and we look forward to sharing Fosse's genius, and the genius of Wayne Cilento's new production, with an even wider swath of theatregoers."

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of the art form he loved, practiced, and changed forever. His hit musical masterpiece is reimagined by director Wayne Cilento, who starred in the original Broadway production of Dancin' and is transforming the show's original vision for 21st-century audiences. Dancin' brims with Fosse's warmth, emotion, color, and endlessly influential style rarely seen in modern interpretations of his work. Featuring an eclectic score that spans a multitude of musical genres and an extraordinary cast of Broadway's most accomplished dancers, Dancin' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You've never seen Dancin' like this.

The ensemble of principal cast members for Bob Fosse's Dancin' includes Ioana Alfonso (Broadway's Wicked), Yeman Brown (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill), Peter John Chursin (Broadway's Wicked), Dylis Croman (Broadway's Chicago), Tony d'Alelio (Off Broadway's This Ain't No Disco), Jōvan Dansberry (Broadway's King Kong), Karli Dinardo (Broadway's Moulin Rouge!), Ashley Blair Fitzgerald (Broadway's The Cher Show), Jacob Guzman (Broadway's West Side Story), Manuel Herrera (Broadway's Wicked), Gabriel Hyman (Broadway's King Kong), Kolton Krouse (Broadway's Cats), Mattie Love (Broadway's Wicked), Krystal Mackie (national tour of Hamilton), Yani Marin (Broadway's Wicked), Nando Morland (Broadway's West Side Story), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Broadway's Aladdin), Ida Saki (Warner Bros.' In the Heights), Michaeljon Slinger (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!), and Ron Todorowski (Broadway's Finding Neverland).

In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for the Broadway-bound production of Bob Fosse's Dancin' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; projection design by Finn Ross; orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott; music direction by Darryl Archibald; dance arrangements and additional music by David Dabbon; casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; reproduction of Mr. Fosse's choreography by Christine Colby Jacques; associate direction/musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera; text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs; and assistant musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Lauren Cannon.

Bob Fosse's Dancin' originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances. Dancin' was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography.

The Broadway-bound Bob Fosse's Dancin' will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances are now extended through June 5, 2022. The performance schedule is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Regular ticket prices start at $52.

In alignment with the State of California, which has removed mask and vaccine requirements for indoor events, The Old Globe will not require patrons to provide proof of vaccination or to wear masks while attending shows or events in either our indoor or outdoor venues. However, the theatre still strongly recommends mask-wearing while at the Globe, and patrons should feel comfortable wearing a mask anywhere on our campus if they choose

The Tony Award-winning The Old Globe is one of the country's leading professional not-for-profit regional theatres. Now in its 87th year, the Globe is San Diego's flagship performing arts institution.