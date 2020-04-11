Broadway Books: 10 Memoirs to Read While Staying Inside!

Looking for something new to read while stuck inside, but still need your Broadway fix? We've rounded up 10 memoirs written by Broadway actors that are sure to fill the void.

With everything from Patti LuPone, to Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Groban, Julie Andrews, and many more, this list will have something for everyone.

Check out our list of favorites below!

"Just Lucky I Guess: A Memoir of Sorts" - Carol Channing

Conversational in style, and written entirely by Miss Channing, this memoir gives you the feeling that you are sitting down with this fascinating woman as she tells tales from her long and amazing life, both personal and professional. You'll be invited behind the scenes for stories featuring an all-star cast of celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, Barbra Streisand, Ethel Merman, Mary Martin, Tallulah Bankhead, Gower Champion, Clint Eastwood, Julie Andrews, Marlene Dietrich, David Merrick, Noël Coward, Al Pacino, and Yul Brynner. And you'll learn of the not-so-glamorous times, too, as Miss Channing reveals her theatrical triumphs, her heritage, and her winning battle with ovarian cancer.

Purchase on Amazon here.

"Not My Father's Son: A Memoir" - Alan Cumming

In his unique and engaging voice, the acclaimed actor of stage and screen shares the emotional story of his complicated relationship with his father and the deeply buried family secrets that shaped his life and career.

With humor, wit, and incredible insight, Alan seamlessly moves back and forth in time, integrating stories from his childhood in Scotland and his experiences today as a film, television, and theater star. At times suspenseful, deeply moving, and wickedly funny, Not My Father's Son will make readers laugh even as it breaks their hearts.

Purchase on Amazon here.

"Patti LuPone: A Memoir"- Patti LuPone

LuPone lays it all bare, sharing the intimate story of her life both onstage and off--through the dizzying highs and darkest lows--with the humor and outspokenness that have become her trademarks.

With nearly 100 photographs, including an 8-page four-color insert, and illuminating details about the life of a working actor, from inspired costars and demanding directors to her distinct perspective on how she developed and honed her Tony Award-winning performances, Patti LuPone: A Memoir is as inspirational as it is entertaining. And though the title might say "a memoir," this is ultimately a love letter to the theatre by a unique American artist.

Purchase on Amazon here.

"Too Much Is Not Enough: A Memoir of Fumbling Toward Adulthood" - Andrew Rannells

Rannells takes us on the journey of a twentysomething hungry to experience everything New York has to offer: new friends, wild nights, great art, standing ovations. At the heart of his hunger lies a powerful drive to reconcile the boy he was when he left Omaha with the man he desperately wants to be.

As Rannells fumbles his way towards the Great White Way, he also shares the drama of failed auditions and behind-the-curtain romances, the heartbreak of losing his father at the height of his struggle, and the exhilaration of making his Broadway debut in Hairspray at the age of twenty-six. Along the way, he learns that you never really leave your past-or your family-behind; that the most painful, and perversely motivating, jobs are the ones you almost get; and that sometimes the most memorable nights with friends are marked not by the trendy club you danced at but by the recap over diner food afterward.

Purchase on Amazon here.

"Memories" - Elaine Paige

Memories is the remarkable story of Paige's life, on and off the stage, in words and pictures. She takes us through her extraordinary career from her earliest stage appearances, to her many starring roles in some of the biggest musicals of the modern era, including Hair, Grease, Evita, Cats, Chess, Piaf, Sunset Boulevard and The Drowsy Chaperone.

Illustrated with photos in colour and black and white, Memories depicts Elaine Paige in some of her most iconic roles - Evita, Grizabella from Cats, Edith Piaf, and Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard - but also shows Elaine away from the stage, in childhood, with family and friends, and on her travels.

Purchase on Amazon here.

"A Little Bit Wicked: Life, Love, and Faith in Stages" - Kristin Chenoweth

Through a combination of talent, hard work, and the grace of God, Kristin took Broadway and Hollywood by storm. But of course, into every storm, the occasional drizzle of disaster must fall, and Kristin reflects on how faith and family have kept her grounded, even in tough times.

Filled with wit, wisdom, and backstage insight, A Little Bit Wicked is long on love and short on sleep. It's essential reading for Kristin's legions of fans and an uplifting story for anyone seeking motivation to follow his or her dreams-over the rainbow and beyond.

Purchase on Amazon here.

"Stage to Stage" - Josh Groban

Stage to Stage, My Journey To Broadway, is a 192 page hardcover coffee table book featuring behind the scenes images from Groban's journey. The book captures his perspective on the notable events that illuminated his journey to Broadway.

Starting with his Stages album, which featured Broadway classics, the book chronicles the past 2+ years. Also included are behind the scenes photos and key moments from the making of the Stages live television special and on the On Stage world tour, culminating in his experiences surrounding his first ever Broadway performances and his first Tony nomination.

Purchase on Amazon here.

"Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning" - Leslie Odom Jr.

With personal stories from his life, Odom asks the questions that will help you unlock your true potential and achieve your goals even when they seem impossible. What work did you put in today that will help you improve tomorrow? How do you surround yourself with people who will care about your dreams as much as you do? How do you know when to play it safe and when to risk it all for something bigger and better?

These stories will inspire you, motivate you, and empower you for the greatness that lies ahead, whether you're graduating from college, starting a new job, or just looking to live each day to the fullest.

Purchase on Amazon here.

"Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years" - Julie Andrews

With her second memoir, Andrews picks up the story with her arrival in Hollywood and her phenomenal rise to fame in her earliest films, Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. Andrews describes her years in the film industry, from the incredible highs to the challenging lows.

Not only does she discuss her work in now-classic films and her collaborations with giants of cinema and television, she also unveils her personal story of adjusting to a new and often daunting world, dealing with the demands of unimaginable success, being a new mother, the end of her first marriage, embracing two stepchildren, adopting two more children, and falling in love with Blake Edwards.

Purchase on Amazon here.

"Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent" - Anthony Rapp

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Rent opened to thunderous acclaim off-Broadway-but even as friends and family were celebrating the show's first success, they were also mourning Jonathan Larson's sudden death from an aortic aneurysm. And when Anthony's mom began to lose her battle with cancer, Anthony found himself struggling to balance his life in the theater with his responsibility to his family.

In Without You, Anthony tells of his exhilarating journey with the cast and crew of Rent as well as the intimacies of his personal life behind the curtain. Marked by fledgling love and devastating loss, Without You is an exceptional memoir of the world of theater, the love of a son for his mother, and maturity won far too early.

Purchase on Amazon here.





