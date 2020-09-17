Broadway Book Writer Bob Martin Signs With Verve

The company will represent Martin in all areas.

Bob Martin, book writer for Broadway musicals such as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone, has signed with Verve, Deadline reports.

In addition to his work on the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of The Prom, Martin also has several other projects in the works.

He is currently working on writing the musical adaptation of The Princess Bride, as well as the musical adaptation of Night at the Museum, and Smash.

Bob Martin has been working as an actor and writer for over three decades. He has received many awards in both Canada and the U.S., including a Tony for The Drowsy Chaperone. Recent TV projects include "Slings & Arrows" I, II & III (TMN, Sundance), "Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays" (CBC), "Michael: Everyday" (CBC), "Sensitive Skin" I & II (HBO) and "Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas" (NBC). Recent theatre projects include Encores! Hey, Look Me Over (NY); The Sting (Paper Mill); Half Time (Chicago, Paper Mill); The Prom (Atlanta); Elf (Broadway, Dublin, London); The Drowsy Chaperone (Toronto, Broadway, London); and Second City Toronto (Performer, Director, Artistic Director).

