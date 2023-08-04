Broadway Alum Walter Charles Dies at 78

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing in Walter Charles, Broadway alum, and stage and screen actor. He was 78 years old.

Charles made his Broadway debut in Grease in 1972.

His other Broadway credits include 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (1976), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979), Cats (1982), La Cage aux Folles (1983), Me and My Girl, Aspects of Love (1990), Kiss Me, Kate, The Boys from Syracuse (2002), Big River (2003), The Woman in White (2005), The Apple Tree (2006) and Anything Goes (2011).

He also originated the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in 1994.

Charles' screen credits include A Fine Mess, Fletch Lives, Weeds, and Prancer. On television he has appeared in Cagney and Lacey, Kate and Allie, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Photo Credit: Robert Petkoff