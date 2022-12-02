Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Passes Away at 34

Deadline has reported that Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee, who most recently starred Off-Broadway in Heather Christian's Oratorio For Living Things, has passed away at age 34 from colon cancer.

Lee's wife Angie shared the following message on Lee's Instagram:

Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.



He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven. To say "he will be dearly missed" doesn't reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched.



If we let him, he made us better people.



Samantha and I are supported and lifted by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I don't respond, but trust that your messages and love have been read and felt.



With love,



Angie

Mr. Quentin Oliver Lee appeared as the Phantom in the US Tour of The Phantom of the Opera. He also appeared in the First National Tour of The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess directed by Diane Paulas, where he performed the Role of Porgy numerous times. He has performed several roles on stage including, Giuseppe in The Gondoliers, Raimondo in Lucia di Lammermoor, and Pandolfe in Cendrillon with the New York Lyric Opera Theater, as well as the title role in Gianni Schicchi, Sid in Albert Herring, and Belcore in L'elisir D'amore with the NAU Opera. He has enjoyed many other performing opportunities, as a soloist in Handel's Messiah with the Flagstaff Master Chorale, a guest soloist for the Sedona Opera Saloons, Soloist for the MLK Day celebration in Jax Beach, Florida, and as a performer at the Romanian Embassy in New York.



Mr. Lee was named a Western Regional Finalist in both the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and the National Association of Teachers of Singers Artist Awards. Quentin was also named a Semi-Finalist in the Classical Singer National Auditions and New York Lyric Opera National Competition. In 2013 Mr. Lee joined the Opera Collective of New York and their association with the MTA Music Under New York.



In the winter of 2012 Quentin Lee received a Bachelor's of Music in Vocal Performance from Northern Arizona University. While at NAU, Mr. Lee held a teaching position with the Flagstaff School of Music was a member of the Cardinal Key Honor Society, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and soloist and chorister for the Shrine of the Ages choir, with whom he performed in South Africa, Carnegie Hall New York, and at several ACDA conferences.